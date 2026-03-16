Sale closed in St. Charles: $775,000 for a four-bedroom home

A single-family home located at 3N866 Ferson Creek Road in St. Charles has a new owner since March 4.

The 2,830-square-foot house, built in 1964, was sold for $775,000, or $274 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot, which encompasses 0.6 acres, is further enhanced by a pool.

These nearby homes in St. Charles have also recently been sold:

· In April 2025, a 3,275-square-foot single-family house at 810 Wildrose Springs Drive sold for $601,000, a price per square foot of $184. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 2007 Thornwood Circle, in August 2025, a 1,881-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $213. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,883-square-foot single-family home at 810 Thornwood Drive, sold in November 2025, for $390,000, a price per square foot of $207. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.