What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in McHenry County, reported March 2 to 8?

A single-family home in Crystal Lake that sold for $1.28 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in McHenry County over the past week.
The county saw a total of 60 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $349,185, or $209 per square foot.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $1.28 million, single-family home at 2810 Oak Ridge Road
The single-family home at 2810 Oak Ridge Road in Crystal Lake has new owners. The price was $1,275,000. The home was built in 2007 and has a living area of 4,930 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $259. The house features four bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 17.
2. $753,000, single-family home at 412 Main Street Road
A 3,560-square-foot single-family house at 412 Main Street Road in Spring Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $753,000, $212 per square foot. The home was built in 2007. The deal was finalized on Feb. 18.
3. $565,000, single-family home at 8612 Crystal Springs Road
A 3,531-square-foot single-family residence at 8612 Crystal Springs Road in Woodstock has been sold. The total purchase price was $565,000, $160 per square foot. The house was built in 1973. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 17.
4. $560,000, four-bedroom home at 7310 Hillside Drive
A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 7310 Hillside Drive in Spring Grove. The price was $560,000. The house was built in 1992 and the living area totals 3,326 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $168. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 23.
5. $550,000, single-family home at 8108 Howe Road
The sale of the single-family home at 8108 Howe Road in Wonder Lake has been finalized. The price was $550,000. The home was built in 1974 and has a living area of 1,177 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $467. The home features three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 18.
6. $535,000, single-family home at 14267 Castlebar Trail
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 14267 Castlebar Trail in Woodstock. The price was $535,000. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 3,249 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $165. The deal was closed on Feb. 17.
7. $515,000, four-bedroom house at 101 Beachway Drive
The single-family home at 101 Beachway Drive in Fox River Grove has new owners. The price was $515,000. The house was built in 1912 and has a living area of 2,935 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $175. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 18.
8. $500,000, single-family home at 3019 North Ringwood Road
A 2,220-square-foot single-family residence at 3019 North Ringwood Road in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $500,000, $225 per square foot. The house was built in 1900. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.
9. $500,000, single-family home at 564 Oak Hollow Road
The sale of the single-family house at 564 Oak Hollow Road in Crystal Lake has been finalized. The price was $500,000. The home was built in 1999 and has a living area of 2,302 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $217. The home features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.
10. $495,000, four-bedroom house at 1582 Dogwood Drive
A 2,883-square-foot single-family home at 1582 Dogwood Drive in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $495,000, $172 per square foot. The home was built in 1994. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 18.