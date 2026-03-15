What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in McHenry County, reported March 2 to 8?

A single-family home in Crystal Lake that sold for $1.28 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in McHenry County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 60 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $349,185, or $209 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.28 million, single-family home at 2810 Oak Ridge Road

The single-family home at 2810 Oak Ridge Road in Crystal Lake has new owners. The price was $1,275,000. The home was built in 2007 and has a living area of 4,930 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $259. The house features four bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 17.

2. $753,000, single-family home at 412 Main Street Road

A 3,560-square-foot single-family house at 412 Main Street Road in Spring Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $753,000, $212 per square foot. The home was built in 2007. The deal was finalized on Feb. 18.

3. $565,000, single-family home at 8612 Crystal Springs Road

A 3,531-square-foot single-family residence at 8612 Crystal Springs Road in Woodstock has been sold. The total purchase price was $565,000, $160 per square foot. The house was built in 1973. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $560,000, four-bedroom home at 7310 Hillside Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 7310 Hillside Drive in Spring Grove. The price was $560,000. The house was built in 1992 and the living area totals 3,326 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $168. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 23.

5. $550,000, single-family home at 8108 Howe Road

The sale of the single-family home at 8108 Howe Road in Wonder Lake has been finalized. The price was $550,000. The home was built in 1974 and has a living area of 1,177 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $467. The home features three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $535,000, single-family home at 14267 Castlebar Trail

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 14267 Castlebar Trail in Woodstock. The price was $535,000. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 3,249 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $165. The deal was closed on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $515,000, four-bedroom house at 101 Beachway Drive

The single-family home at 101 Beachway Drive in Fox River Grove has new owners. The price was $515,000. The house was built in 1912 and has a living area of 2,935 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $175. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 18.

8. $500,000, single-family home at 3019 North Ringwood Road

A 2,220-square-foot single-family residence at 3019 North Ringwood Road in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $500,000, $225 per square foot. The house was built in 1900. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $500,000, single-family home at 564 Oak Hollow Road

The sale of the single-family house at 564 Oak Hollow Road in Crystal Lake has been finalized. The price was $500,000. The home was built in 1999 and has a living area of 2,302 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $217. The home features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $495,000, four-bedroom house at 1582 Dogwood Drive

A 2,883-square-foot single-family home at 1582 Dogwood Drive in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $495,000, $172 per square foot. The home was built in 1994. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 18.