Three-bedroom house sells in Brookfield for $350,000

A single-family house located at 4541 Madison Avenue in Brookfield changed ownership on Feb. 23.

The 1,200-square-foot home, built in 1974, was sold for $350,000, or $292 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 8,413 square feet.

Other homes in Brookfield have recently been sold nearby:

· In January 2025, a 2,558-square-foot single-family residence at 4549 Raymond Avenue sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $160. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 4529 Arthur Avenue, in July 2025, a 1,072-square-foot single-family home was sold for $468,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,352-square-foot single-family home at 4501 Raymond Avenue, sold in June 2025, for $420,000, a price per square foot of $311. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.