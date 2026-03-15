Single-family home sells in Rochelle for $168,000

A 2,236-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1972, has changed hands.

The house at 907 Carlisle Drive in Rochelle was sold on Feb. 13 for $168,000, or $75 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property occupies a lot of 12,330 square feet.

Other homes in Rochelle that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 3,361-square-foot single-family house at 217 School Avenue, sold in February 2025, for $243,500, a price per square foot of $72.

· In January 2025, a 1,620-square-foot single-family home at 1054 Turkington Terrace sold for $151,823, a price per square foot of $94.

· At 1080 Turkington Terrace, in June 2025, a 1,584-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $102,000, a price per square foot of $64.