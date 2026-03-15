Single-family home sells in Ottawa for $250,000

A 1,830-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1989, has changed hands.

The house at 1403 Dakota Drive in Ottawa was sold on Feb. 25 for $250,000, or $137 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property sits on an 8,276-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Ottawa have recently changed hands nearby:

· In February, a 1,314-square-foot single-family residence at 1420 Sioux Drive sold for $135,500, a price per square foot of $103.

· A 1,073-square-foot single-family residence at 1312 Arapaho Lane, sold in March 2025, for $155,000, a price per square foot of $144.

· At 728 Tomahawk Drive, in March 2025, a 1,077-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $139,000, a price per square foot of $129.