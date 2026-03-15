Sale closed in Ottawa: $210,000 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 328 East Superior Street in Ottawa was sold on Feb. 24, for $210,000, or $141 per square foot.

The home, built in 1900, has an interior space of 1,486 square feet. This is a two-story house. The lot of the property covers an area of 3,920 square feet.

Other homes in Ottawa that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A single-family residence at 321 East Washington Street, sold in November 2025, for $108,000.

· In December 2025, a 1,680-square-foot single-family residence at 1013 East Guion Street sold for $130,000, a price per square foot of $77.

· At 229 East Marquette Street, in June 2025, an single-family residence was sold for $110,000.