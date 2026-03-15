Sale closed in Huntley: $344,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 13221 Stratford Lane in Huntley changed owners on Feb. 27.

The 1,666-square-foot house, built in 2001, was sold for $344,000, or $206 per square foot. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property occupies a lot of 5,728 square feet.

Other homes in Huntley that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 11820 Nottingham Drive, in June 2025, a 1,300-square-foot single-family home was sold for $355,000, a price per square foot of $273.

· A 1,652-square-foot single-family house at 13245 Honeysuckle Drive, sold in July 2025, for $400,000, a price per square foot of $242.

· In October 2025, a 1,666-square-foot single-family residence at 11734 Nottingham Drive sold for $363,000, a price per square foot of $218.