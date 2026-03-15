How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in DeKalb County, reported in the week of March 2?

A rural residence in DeKalb that sold for $540,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DeKalb County during the past week.

The county saw a total of 29 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $278,603. The average price per square foot was $224.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $540,000, property at 17093 Somonauk Road

The property at 17093 Somonauk Road in DeKalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $540,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.

2. $420,000, single-family home at 1958 Boies Place

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1958 Boies Place in Sycamore. The price was $420,000. The house was built in 1978 and the living area totals 1,976 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $213. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $400,000, single-family home at 445 East Becker Place

The sale of the single-family residence at 445 East Becker Place in Sycamore has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 2015 and has a living area of 1,371 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $292. The house features one bedroom and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $380,000, single-family home at 408 Winding Trail

The single-family residence at 408 Winding Trail in Genoa has been sold. The total purchase price was $380,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $370,000, single-family home at 805 Alden Drive

The single-family residence at 805 Alden Drive in Sycamore has new owners. The price was $370,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 1,202 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $308. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $365,000, single-family home at 4 Junior Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 4 Junior Drive in Sandwich has been finalized. The price was $365,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.

7. $365,000, single-family home at 619 Joanne Lane

The single-family residence at 619 Joanne Lane in DeKalb has new owners. The price was $365,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $355,000, single-family home at 38 East Meadow Drive

A 1,860-square-foot single-family residence at 38 East Meadow Drive in Cortland has been sold. The total purchase price was $355,000, $191 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $330,000, condominium at 410 Stearn Drive

The condominium at 410 Stearn Drive in Genoa has been sold. The total purchase price was $330,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $327,000, single-family home at 543 Brant Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 543 Brant Circle in DeKalb. The price was $327,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.