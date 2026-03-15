How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in DeKalb County, reported in the week of March 2?

A rural residence in DeKalb that sold for $540,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DeKalb County during the past week.
The county saw a total of 29 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $278,603. The average price per square foot was $224.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $540,000, property at 17093 Somonauk Road
The property at 17093 Somonauk Road in DeKalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $540,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.
2. $420,000, single-family home at 1958 Boies Place
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1958 Boies Place in Sycamore. The price was $420,000. The house was built in 1978 and the living area totals 1,976 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $213. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 13.
3. $400,000, single-family home at 445 East Becker Place
The sale of the single-family residence at 445 East Becker Place in Sycamore has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 2015 and has a living area of 1,371 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $292. The house features one bedroom and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 13.
4. $380,000, single-family home at 408 Winding Trail
The single-family residence at 408 Winding Trail in Genoa has been sold. The total purchase price was $380,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.
5. $370,000, single-family home at 805 Alden Drive
The single-family residence at 805 Alden Drive in Sycamore has new owners. The price was $370,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 1,202 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $308. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 20.
6. $365,000, single-family home at 4 Junior Drive
The sale of the single-family residence at 4 Junior Drive in Sandwich has been finalized. The price was $365,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.
7. $365,000, single-family home at 619 Joanne Lane
The single-family residence at 619 Joanne Lane in DeKalb has new owners. The price was $365,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 20.
8. $355,000, single-family home at 38 East Meadow Drive
A 1,860-square-foot single-family residence at 38 East Meadow Drive in Cortland has been sold. The total purchase price was $355,000, $191 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.
9. $330,000, condominium at 410 Stearn Drive
The condominium at 410 Stearn Drive in Genoa has been sold. The total purchase price was $330,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 20.
10. $327,000, single-family home at 543 Brant Circle
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 543 Brant Circle in DeKalb. The price was $327,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.