How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Kendall County in the week of March 2?

A single-family home in Yorkville that sold for $1.46 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kendall County during the past week.

In total, 13 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county in the past week, with an average price of $424,435. The average price per square foot was $181.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.46 million, five-bedroom home at 62 Timberview Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 62 Timberview Lane in Yorkville. The price was $1.46 million. The house was built in 2007 and the living area totals 11,516 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $127. The house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $680,000, single-family home at 13035 Grande Pines Boulevard

The sale of the single-family house at 13035 Grande Pines Boulevard in Plainfield has been finalized. The price was $680,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 3,405 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $200. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $445,000, three-bedroom home at 8502 Wellington Drive

A 2,476-square-foot single-family home at 8502 Wellington Drive in Joliet has been sold. The total purchase price was $445,000, $180 per square foot. The house was built in 2018. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $440,000, single-family home at 371 Hemlock Lane

A 1,844-square-foot single-family home at 371 Hemlock Lane in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $440,000, $239 per square foot. The house was built in 2020. The house features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 18.

5. $369,000, single-family home at 301 Andrew Drive

The single-family residence at 301 Andrew Drive in Yorkville has new owners. The price was $369,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 19.

6. $329,650, rural residence at 16801 North Ridge Road

A sale has been finalized for the rural residence at 16801 North Ridge Road in Minooka. The price was $329,650. The house was built in 1928 and the living area totals 4,461 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $74. The house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $325,000, single-family home at 703 Kristen Street

The single-family house at 703 Kristen Street in Plano has new owners. The price was $325,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,604 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $203. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $308,500, condominium at 1896 Sedgewood Avenue

The sale of the condominium at 1896 Sedgewood Avenue in Aurora has been finalized. The price was $308,500. The condo was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,125 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $274. The condo features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $306,000, condominium at 524 Majestic Lane

A 1,627-square-foot condominium at 524 Majestic Lane in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $306,000, $188 per square foot. The condo was built in 2006. The condo features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $230,000, single-family home at 313 Waubonsee Drive

A 1,382-square-foot single-family house at 313 Waubonsee Drive in Plano has been sold. The total purchase price was $230,000, $166 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. The transaction was completed on Feb. 18.