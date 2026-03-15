Channahon: Single-family home goes for $566,500

A single-family residence has changed hands.

The house at 26340 South Settlers Drive in Channahon was sold on Feb. 18. The purchase price was $566,500. The property is situated on a lot spanning 13,504 square feet.

Other homes in Channahon that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In June 2025, a single-family residence at 26450 South Settlers Drive sold for $480,000.

· At 26529 South Old Kerry Grove, in December 2024, a single-family residence was sold for $465,000.

· A 2,527-square-foot single-family residence at 26357 South Lyndsay Drive, sold in August 2025, for $525,000, a price per square foot of $208.