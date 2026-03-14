What $350,000 or less gets you in Kendall County, March 2-8

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kendall County, here’s what sold for $350,000 or under in the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $329,650

Priced at $329,650 (equivalent to $74 per square foot), this rural residence, constructed in 1928 and situated at 16801 North Ridge Road, Minooka, was sold in February. The house spans 4,461 square feet of living area, with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property comprises a 8.7-acre lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $325,000

In February, a single-family home, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms located at 703 Kristen Street, Plano, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,604 square feet, was built in 2005 and was sold for $325,000, which calculates to $203 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 10,019 square feet. The deal was closed on Feb. 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $308,500

This condominium, featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in February. Located at 1896 Sedgewood Avenue, Aurora, the home spans 1,125 square feet and was sold for $308,500, or $274 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 0.6-acre, and it was built in 2003. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $306,000

Situated at 524 Majestic Lane, Oswego, this condominium, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, was sold in February for a price of $306,000, translating to $188 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2006, offers a living area of 1,627 square feet and sits on a 12,197-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Feb. 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $230,000

At $230,000 ($166 per square foot), the single-family house located at 313 Waubonsee Drive, Plano, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in February. This property, built in 2006, provides 1,382 square feet of living space, and sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Feb. 18.