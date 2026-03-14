What $300,000 can buy you in Kane County, March 2 to 8

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kane County, here’s what sold for $300,000 or under in the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $300,000

Situated at 268 Mayfair Lane, South Elgin, this single-family residence, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, was sold in February for a price of $300,000, translating to $174 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1995, offers a living area of 1,720 square feet and sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $300,000

This single-family house, featuring three bedrooms and one bathroom, underwent a change of ownership in February. Located at 303 Spruce Street, North Aurora, the house spans 1,040 square feet and was sold for $300,000, or $288 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring an 8,400-square-foot, and it was built in 1963. The deal was finalized on Feb. 20.

3. $295,000

At $295,000 ($154 per square foot), the single-family home located at 681 Hampshire Drive, Hampshire, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in February. This property, built in 2003, provides 1,918 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on a 13,500-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Feb. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $290,000

Priced at $290,000 (equivalent to $213 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1999 and situated at 40 South Walnut Drive, North Aurora, was sold in February. The home spans 1,360 square feet of living area, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 5,073-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $290,000

For a price tag of $290,000 ($167 per square foot), the single-family home, built in 1973 and located at 1104 Florimond Drive, Elgin, changed hands in February. The home spans 1,736 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.