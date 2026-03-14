These residential properties were the best deals for McHenry County's in the week of March 2

A single-family home in Lake In The Hills that sold for $245,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in McHenry County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in McHenry County over the last week was $349,185. The average price per square foot ended up at $175. A total of 60 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,841 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $150,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $245,000, single-family home at 1117 Ash Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1117 Ash Street in Lake In The Hills. The price was $245,000. The house was built in 1975 and the living area totals 1,660 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $148. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $250,000, condominium at 509 Legend Lane

The condominium at 509 Legend Lane in McHenry has new owners. The price was $250,000. The condo was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,680 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $149. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $250,000, single-family home at 1118 Manchester Mall

The single-family house at 1118 Manchester Mall in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $250,000. The house was built in 1966. The deal was closed on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $259,000, single-family home at 461 West Oriole Trail

The sale of the single-family residence at 461 West Oriole Trail in Cary has been finalized. The price was $259,000. The home was built in 1965. The transaction was completed on Feb. 20.

5. $264,000, condominium at 1740 Pine Street

A 1,157-square-foot condominium at 1740 Pine Street in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $264,000, $228 per square foot. The condo was built in 1997. The deal was closed on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $264,000, three-bedroom house at 1328 Teakwood Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 1328 Teakwood Lane in Crystal Lake has been finalized. The price was $264,000. The house was built in 1960. The home features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $280,000, single-family home at 4117 North Johnsburg Road

The single-family house at 4117 North Johnsburg Road in Johnsburg has new owners. The price was $280,000. The home was built in 1971. The deal was finalized on Feb. 18.

8. $285,000, two-bedroom house at 554 Fremont Street

A 1,089-square-foot single-family residence at 554 Fremont Street in Woodstock has been sold. The total purchase price was $285,000, $262 per square foot. The house was built in 1947. The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 17.

9. $295,000, condominium at 1387 New Haven Drive

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 1387 New Haven Drive in Cary. The price was $295,000. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 1,203 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $245. The condo has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $300,000, single-family home at 1041 Wimbledon Drive

A 1,091-square-foot single-family residence at 1041 Wimbledon Drive in Island Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $300,000, $275 per square foot. The house was built in 1989. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 20.