Single-family home sells for $945,000 in Elmhurst

A 2,023-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1965, has changed hands.

The home at 142 East Quincy Street in Elmhurst was sold on Feb. 24 for $945,000, or $467 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 8,712 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In November 2025, a 2,305-square-foot single-family residence at 804 East Euclid Avenue sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $321.

· A 1,407-square-foot single-family residence at 827 East Kearsage Avenue, sold in November 2025, for $690,000, a price per square foot of $490.

· At 770 East Cambridge Avenue, in May 2025, a 3,346-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.23 million, a price per square foot of $366.