Single-family home sells for $365,000 in Woodstock

The single-family house located at 121 Prairie Ridge Drive in Woodstock was sold on Feb. 27, for $365,000, or $206 per square foot.

The house, built in 1998, has an interior space of 1,769 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,890 square feet.

Other homes in Woodstock that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 13171 Hickory Lane, in October 2025, a 1,449-square-foot single-family home was sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $280.

· In July 2025, a 1,456-square-foot single-family residence at 1266 Lee Ann Lane sold for $270,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,298-square-foot single-family house at 230 Ridgewood Drive, sold in June 2025, for $240,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.