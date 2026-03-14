Homes at or under $400,000 in Will County, March 2-8

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Will County, here’s what sold for $400,000 or under over the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $387,500

This single-family house underwent a change of ownership in February. Located at 6304 Southridge Drive, Plainfield, the house spans 2,364 square feet and was sold for $387,500, or $164 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring an 8,712-square-foot, and it was built in 2000. The deal was closed on Feb. 20.

2. $385,000

For a price tag of $385,000, the single-family residence, located at 1035 Schoolgate Road, New Lenox, changed hands in February. The property comprises a 10,890-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 19.

3. $379,900

In February, a property located at 25627 West Yorkshire Drive, Plainfield, changed ownership. The property was sold for $379,900. The lot size encompasses 28.3 acres. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $376,000

Situated at 22503 South Deal Avenue, Channahon, this single-family home, was sold in February for a price of $376,000, translating to $187 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1980, offers a living area of 2,016 square feet and sits on a 0.5-acre lot. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $375,000

At $375,000 ($127 per square foot), the single-family home located at 322 Rockhurst Road, Bolingbrook, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in February. This property, built in 1973, provides 2,964 square feet of living space, featuring five bedrooms and two bathrooms, and sits on an 8,267-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 18.