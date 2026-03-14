Homes at or under $300,000 in DeKalb County in the week of March 2

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in DeKalb County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $300,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $290,000

Situated at 718 Anjali Court, Sycamore, this single-family residence, with two bedrooms and one bathroom, was sold in February for a price of $290,000, translating to $205 per square foot. The property was constructed in 2008 and offers a living area of 1,415 square feet. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.

2. $271,500

At $271,500, the single-family residence located at 801 Woodlawn Drive, DeKalb, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in February. The deal was finalized on Feb. 10.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $256,500

In February, a single-family residence located at 917 North 14th Street, DeKalb, changed ownership. The property was sold for $256,500. The lot size encompasses 9,547 square feet. The deal was closed on Feb. 10.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $245,000

Priced at $245,000, this single-family residence situated at 3 Lee Court, DeKalb, was sold in February. The deal was closed on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $228,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in February. Located at 1431 Hulmes Drive, DeKalb, the home was sold for $228,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 8,250 square feet. The transaction was completed on Feb. 20.