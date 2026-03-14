Homes at or under $200,000 in La Salle County in the week of March 2

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in La Salle County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $200,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $195,000

At $195,000 ($115 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 164 North 2551st Road, Peru, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in February. This property, built in 1978, provides 1,696 square feet of living space, and sits on a 0.8-acre lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 19.

2. $185,500

Situated at 1000 West Superior Street, Ottawa, this single-family residence, was sold in February for a price of $185,500, translating to $104 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1926, offers a living area of 1,782 square feet and sits on a 14,810-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $167,000

For a price tag of $167,000 ($83 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1900 and located at 436 North Columbia Avenue, Oglesby, changed hands in February. The house spans 2,020 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 9,148-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $152,000

Priced at $152,000 (equivalent to $184 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1880 and situated at 446 Chicago Street, Marseilles, was sold in February. The home spans 824 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 5,227-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 19.

5. $135,500

In February, a single-family residence located at 1420 Sioux Drive, Ottawa, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,314 square feet, was built in 1987 and was sold for $135,500, which calculates to $103 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 10,890 square feet. The deal was closed on Feb. 19.