Hinsdale: Single-family home goes for $900,000

A 3,180-square-foot single-family house, built in 1993, has changed hands.

The house at 231 North Grant Street in Hinsdale was sold on Feb. 19 for $900,000, or $283 per square foot. This is a three-story house. Additionally, the building features two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,841 square feet.

Other homes in Hinsdale have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 316 North Grant Street, in March 2025, a 1,580-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $920,000, a price per square foot of $582.

· A 3,056-square-foot single-family home at 118 North Grant Street, sold in January, for $1.35 million, a price per square foot of $442.

· In April 2025, a 1,560-square-foot single-family residence at 18 North North Street sold for $715,000, a price per square foot of $458.