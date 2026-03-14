Grundy County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of March 2?

A single-family home in Mazon that sold for $185,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Grundy County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Grundy County over the last week was $245,600, or $182 per square foot. A total of 5 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,493 square feet.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $350,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $185,000, single-family home at 619 Jewett Street

The single-family residence at 619 Jewett Street in Mazon has new owners. The price was $185,000. The home was built in 1920 and has a living area of 960 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $193. The deal was finalized on Feb. 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $233,000, residential home at 465 Lake Street

The sale of the residential property at 465 Lake Street in South Wilmington has been finalized. The price was $233,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 11.

3. $245,000, single-family home at 803 East North Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 803 East North Street in Morris. The price was $245,000. The house was built in 1964 and the living area totals 994 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $246. The transaction was completed on Feb. 12.

4. $265,000, single-family home at 1327 Liberty Street

A 1,456-square-foot single-family residence at 1327 Liberty Street in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $265,000, $182 per square foot. The home was built in 1930. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $300,000, single-family home at 206 North Lennox Street

A 2,563-square-foot single-family residence at 206 North Lennox Street in Braceville has been sold. The total purchase price was $300,000, $117 per square foot. The house was built in 1910. The deal was closed on Feb. 12.