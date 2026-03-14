Downers Grove: Single-family home sells for $925,000

A single-family residence located at 131 West Chicago Avenue in Downers Grove has a new owner since Feb. 19.

The 2,535-square-foot house, built in 1958, was sold for $925,000, or $365 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 12,632 square feet.

These nearby homes have also recently been sold:

· A 1,518-square-foot single-family house at 4709 West Roslyn Road in Downers Grove, sold in May 2025, for $713,000, a price per square foot of $470.

· In December 2025, a 2,352-square-foot single-family home at 4733 West Roslyn Road in Downers Grove sold for $980,000, a price per square foot of $417. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 224 West Roslyn Street in Downers Grove, in May 2025, a 2,190-square-foot single-family home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $365.