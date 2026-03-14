Downers Grove: Four-bedroom house goes for $775,000

The single-family house located at 4817 Stonewall Avenue in Downers Grove was sold on Feb. 23, for $775,000, or $412 per square foot.

The home, built in 1966, has an interior space of 1,882 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a parking spot for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 13,068 square feet.

Other homes in Downers Grove that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 4933 Woodward Avenue, in June 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $410,000.

· In October 2025, a 1,508-square-foot single-family home at 1801 Chicago Avenue sold for $670,000, a price per square foot of $444.

· A 1,731-square-foot single-family house at 4640 Stonewall Avenue, sold in June 2025, for $651,000, a price per square foot of $376.