Best residential property deals the week of Feb. 16 in Bureau County

A single-family home in Buda that sold for $70,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Bureau County in the past three weeks.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Bureau County in the past week was $134,567. A total of 15 residential property sales were recorded for the period.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $50,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $70,000, single-family home at 323 West Main Street

The single-family home at 323 West Main Street in Buda has been sold. The total purchase price was $70,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $73,000, single-family home at 315 North Power Street

The sale of the single-family house at 315 North Power Street in Spring Valley has been finalized. The price was $73,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 19.

3. $80,000, single-family home at 125 A Street

The single-family residence at 125 A Street in Buda has new owners. The price was $80,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $91,000, single-family home at 113 Stephens Avenue

The single-family house at 113 Stephens Avenue in Walnut has been sold. The total purchase price was $91,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $110,500, single-family home at 411 South Davis Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 411 South Davis Street in Seatonville. The price was $110,500. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.

6. $115,000, single-family home at 209 South Grove Street

The single-family home at 209 South Grove Street in Ohio has new owners. The price was $115,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 9.

7. $115,000, single-family home at 1007 West Farnham Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1007 West Farnham Street in Princeton. The price was $115,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $120,000, single-family home at 677 Park Avenue E

The single-family home at 677 Park Avenue E in Princeton has been sold. The total purchase price was $120,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 17.

9. $120,000, single-family home at 316 North La Salle Avenue

The single-family residence at 316 North La Salle Avenue in Ladd has been sold. The total purchase price was $120,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $141,000, single-family home at 215 North Randolph Street

The sale of the single-family home at 215 North Randolph Street in Princeton has been finalized. The price was $141,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 19.