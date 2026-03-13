Will County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of March 2

A single-family home in Lockport that sold for $354,900 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Will County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Will County over the last week was $381,557. The average price per square foot ended up at $183. A total of 78 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,821 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $354,900, single-family home at 2004 Boehme Street

The single-family house at 2004 Boehme Street in Lockport has been sold. The total purchase price was $354,900. The deal was closed on Feb. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $369,900, single-family home at 703 Hillcrest Drive

A 1,657-square-foot single-family home at 703 Hillcrest Drive in Bolingbrook has been sold. The total purchase price was $369,900, $223 per square foot. The home was built in 1999. The deal was finalized on Feb. 19.

3. $370,000, single-family home at 24956 South Blackthorne Road

The single-family residence at 24956 South Blackthorne Road in Manhattan has new owners. The price was $370,000. The home was built in 1995 and has a living area of 1,720 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $215. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $370,000, single-family home at 1207 Quail Run Avenue

The sale of the single-family home at 1207 Quail Run Avenue in Bolingbrook has been finalized. The price was $370,000. The home was built in 1993 and has a living area of 1,900 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $195. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $370,000, single-family home at 13734 West Birchwood Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 13734 West Birchwood Drive in Homer Glen. The price was $370,000. The house was built in 1978 and the living area totals 1,139 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $325. The transaction was completed on Feb. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $375,000, five-bedroom home at 322 Rockhurst Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 322 Rockhurst Road in Bolingbrook. The price was $375,000. The house was built in 1973 and the living area totals 2,964 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $127. The house has five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $376,000, single-family home at 22503 South Deal Avenue

A 2,016-square-foot single-family house at 22503 South Deal Avenue in Channahon has been sold. The total purchase price was $376,000, $187 per square foot. The home was built in 1980. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.

8. $379,900, property at 25627 West Yorkshire Drive

The property at 25627 West Yorkshire Drive in Plainfield has new owners. The price was $379,900. The deal was finalized on Feb. 19.

9. $385,000, single-family home at 1035 Schoolgate Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 1035 Schoolgate Road in New Lenox has been finalized. The price was $385,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $387,500, single-family home at 6304 Southridge Drive

A 2,364-square-foot single-family home at 6304 Southridge Drive in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $387,500, $164 per square foot. The house was built in 2000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 20.