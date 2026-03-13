What $400,000 or less gets you in DuPage / Cook County, March 2-8

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of DuPage / Cook County, here’s what sold for $400,000 or under during the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $400,000

At $400,000 ($298 per square foot), the single-family house located at 548 Leamington Avenue, Wilmette, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in February. This property, built in 1961, provides 1,344 square feet of living space, featuring four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and sits on a 6,384-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.

2. $400,000

This townhouse, featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in February. Located at 1414 West Sherwin Avenue, Unit C, Chicago, the house spans 1,406 square feet and was sold for $400,000, or $284 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 1,200-square-foot, and it was built in 1962. The transaction was completed on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $400,000

Situated at 6623 Patton Drive, Woodridge, this single-family residence, was sold in February for a price of $400,000, translating to $256 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1965, offers a living area of 1,561 square feet and sits on a 10,019-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Feb. 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $400,000

Priced at $400,000 (equivalent to $228 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 1974 and situated at 10645 Windsor Drive, Westchester, was sold in February. The home spans 1,756 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 6,000-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $400,000

In February, a condominium located at 3180 North Lake Shore Drive, Apt. 13C, Chicago, changed ownership. The property, built in 1958, was sold for $400,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 18.