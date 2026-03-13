Week of March 2: Best residential property deals in Kane County

A single-family home in Hampshire that sold for $305,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County in the past week was $340,426, or $255 per square foot. A total of 34 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,597 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $305,000, single-family home at 815 Bruce Robert Lane

A 1,439-square-foot single-family house at 815 Bruce Robert Lane in Hampshire has been sold. The total purchase price was $305,000, $212 per square foot. The house was built in 1999. The home features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $308,000, two-bedroom home at 521 River Bluff Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 521 River Bluff Road in Elgin. The price was $308,000. The house was built in 1954 and the living area totals 1,185 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $260. The house has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on Feb. 19.

3. $318,000, single-family home at 207 Julie Lane

The single-family home at 207 Julie Lane in Hampshire has new owners. The price was $318,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $330,000, single-family home at 413 Town Center Boulevard

The sale of the single-family house at 413 Town Center Boulevard in Gilberts has been finalized. The price was $330,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $332,500, three-bedroom home at 35W240 Crescent Drive

A 1,826-square-foot single-family residence at 35W240 Crescent Drive in Dundee has been sold. The total purchase price was $332,500, $182 per square foot. The house was built in 1958. The house features three bedrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $334,000, three-bedroom home at 1598 Kirkwood Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1598 Kirkwood Drive in Geneva. The price was $334,000. The house was built in 1978 and the living area totals 2,048 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $163. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $370,000, single-family home at 359 Copper Springs Lane

A 2,154-square-foot single-family home at 359 Copper Springs Lane in Elgin has been sold. The total purchase price was $370,000, $172 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $380,000, three-bedroom house at 1526 Kirkwood Drive

The single-family house at 1526 Kirkwood Drive in Geneva has new owners. The price was $380,000. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 1,853 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $205. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 19.

9. $390,000, single-family home at 809 Mesa Lane

The single-family residence at 809 Mesa Lane in Pingree Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $390,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $395,000, single-family home at 973 Wedgewood Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 973 Wedgewood Lane in Aurora has been finalized. The price was $395,000. The home was built in 1997 and has a living area of 2,016 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $196. The deal was closed on Feb. 20.