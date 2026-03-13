Week of March 2: Best residential property deals in DuPage / Cook County

A condominium in Hoffman Estates that sold for $395,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in DuPage / Cook County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DuPage / Cook County over the last week was $444,966. The average price per square foot ended up at $256. A total of 603 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,729 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $395,000, condominium at 1816 Kelberg Avenue, Unit 48-4

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 1816 Kelberg Avenue, Unit 48-4 in Hoffman Estates. The price was $395,000. The house was built in 2007. The deal was closed on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $395,000, single-family home at 1N175 Ridgeland Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 1N175 Ridgeland Avenue in West Chicago has been finalized. The price was $395,000. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 1,588 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $249. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $400,000, condominium at 3180 North Lake Shore Drive, Apt. 13C

The condominium at 3180 North Lake Shore Drive, Apt. 13C in Chicago has new owners. The price was $400,000. The condo was built in 1958. The deal was finalized on Feb. 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $400,000, single-family home at 6623 Patton Drive

A 1,561-square-foot single-family residence at 6623 Patton Drive in Woodridge has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $256 per square foot. The home was built in 1965. The deal was finalized on Feb. 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $400,000, three-bedroom home at 1691 Berkshire Street

A 1,778-square-foot single-family house at 1691 Berkshire Street in Glendale Heights has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $225 per square foot. The house was built in 1977. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 12.

6. $400,000, townhouse at 1414 West Sherwin Avenue, Unit C

A 1,406-square-foot townhouse at 1414 West Sherwin Avenue, Unit C in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $284 per square foot. The house was built in 1962. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $400,000, two-bedroom home at 5604 North Mango Avenue

A 1,267-square-foot single-family residence at 5604 North Mango Avenue in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $316 per square foot. The house was built in 1927. The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $400,000, single-family home at 10645 Windsor Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 10645 Windsor Drive in Westchester has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1974 and has a living area of 1,756 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $228. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $400,000, condominium at 6655 South Cass Avenue, Unit 5D

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 6655 South Cass Avenue, Unit 5D in Westmont. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 1,652 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $242. The condo features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $400,000, single-family home at 548 Leamington Avenue

The single-family residence at 548 Leamington Avenue in Wilmette has new owners. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1961 and has a living area of 1,344 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $298. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.