Single-family home sells in McHenry for $410,000

A single-family home located at 1909 Kennedy Drive in McHenry changed ownership on Feb. 26.

The 2,480-square-foot home, built in 2004, was sold for $410,000, or $165 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,800 square feet.

Other homes in McHenry have recently been purchased nearby:

· In February, a 2,574-square-foot single-family residence at 1731 Redwood Lane sold for $350,500, a price per square foot of $136. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 1922 Hemlock Drive, in January 2025, a 2,480-square-foot single-family house was sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $151. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,796-square-foot single-family residence at 3206 Chestnut Drive, sold in May 2025, for $352,500, a price per square foot of $196.