Single-family home sells in Batavia for $480,000

A 1,632-square-foot single-family home, built in 1956, has changed hands.

The house at 515 Roberts Lane in Batavia was sold on March 3 for $480,000, or $294 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Batavia have also recently been sold:

· In September 2025, a 2,190-square-foot single-family house at 620 Roberts Lane sold for $356,000, a price per square foot of $163.

· At 320 Ellen Lane, in November 2025, a 1,080-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $380.

· A 1,440-square-foot single-family residence at 311 Roberts Lane, sold in September 2025, for $312,500, a price per square foot of $217.