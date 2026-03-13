Single-family home in Elmhurst sells for $570,000

A single-family residence located at 850 South Saylor Avenue in Elmhurst changed ownership on Feb. 19.

The 1,217-square-foot house, built in 1964, was sold for $570,000, or $468 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building has access to a detached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,405 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently changed hands:

· At 844 South Spring Road, in April 2025, a 1,344-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $462,500, a price per square foot of $344.

· In December 2025, a 2,294-square-foot single-family residence at 814 South Saylor Avenue sold for $681,000, a price per square foot of $297.

· A 1,949-square-foot single-family residence at 807 South Saylor Avenue, sold in July 2025, for $745,000, a price per square foot of $382.