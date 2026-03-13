Sale closed in Cary: $360,000 for a four-bedroom home

A single-family house located at 550 Norman Drive in Cary changed owners on Feb. 27.

The 1,351-square-foot house, built in 1983, was sold for $360,000, or $266 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,240 square feet.

Other homes in Cary have recently been sold nearby:

· A 1,342-square-foot single-family residence at 544 Arthur Drive, sold in May 2025, for $335,000, a price per square foot of $250.

· At 588 Arthur Drive, in August 2025, a 1,178-square-foot single-family home was sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $306. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 1,362-square-foot single-family house at 214 North School Street sold for $320,000, a price per square foot of $235.