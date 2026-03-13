Ottawa: Single-family home sells for $727,000

A 3,114-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2017, has changed hands.

The house at 17 Windward Way in Ottawa was sold on Feb. 24 for $727,000, or $233 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property sits on a 9,583-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Ottawa have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 34 Waterside Way, in February 2025, an single-family residence was sold for $459,000.

· In February, a 1,445-square-foot single-family residence at 302 Leeward Way sold for $860,000, a price per square foot of $595.

· A 2,400-square-foot single-family residence at 215 Leeward Way, sold in December 2025, for $608,000, a price per square foot of $253. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.