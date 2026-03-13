Lake In The Hills: Single-family home goes for $405,000

A single-family house located at 4781 Highwood Lane in Lake In The Hills changed owners on Feb. 26.

The 1,804-square-foot house, built in 1998, was sold for $405,000, or $225 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property is situated on a lot spanning 3,150 square feet.

Other homes in Lake In The Hills have recently been sold nearby:

· At 2 Margate Court, in February, a 3,167-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $545,000, a price per square foot of $172.

· In August 2025, a 2,975-square-foot single-family home at 3341 Banford Circle sold for $505,000, a price per square foot of $170.

· A 2,077-square-foot single-family house at 3331 Banford Circle, sold in August 2025, for $430,000, a price per square foot of $207. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.