Homes at or under $350,000 in Grundy County in the week of March 2

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Grundy County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $350,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $300,000

In February, a single-family residence located at 206 North Lennox Street, Braceville, changed ownership. The property, covering 2,563 square feet, was built in 1910 and was sold for $300,000, which calculates to $117 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 0.5 acres. The deal was finalized on Feb. 12.

2. $265,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in February. Located at 1327 Liberty Street, Morris, the house spans 1,456 square feet and was sold for $265,000, or $182 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 0.4-acre, and it was built in 1930. The deal was closed on Feb. 13.

3. $245,000

Situated at 803 East North Street, Morris, this single-family residence, was sold in February for a price of $245,000, translating to $246 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1964, offers a living area of 994 square feet and sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Feb. 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $233,000

At $233,000, the residential property located at 465 Lake Street, South Wilmington, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in February. The property sits on a 6,970-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $185,000

For a price tag of $185,000 ($193 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1920 and located at 619 Jewett Street, Mazon, changed hands in February. The home spans 960 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 7,841-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Feb. 11.