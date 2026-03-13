Homes at or under $300,000 in McHenry County in the week of March 2

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of McHenry County, here’s what sold for $300,000 or under over the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $300,000

Priced at $300,000 (equivalent to $275 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 1989 and situated at 1041 Wimbledon Drive, Island Lake, was sold in February. The house spans 1,091 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 14,375-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Feb. 20.

2. $295,000

For a price tag of $295,000 ($245 per square foot), the condominium, built in 2001 and located at 1387 New Haven Drive, Cary, changed hands in February. The home spans 1,203 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 20.

3. $285,000

At $285,000 ($262 per square foot), the single-family house located at 554 Fremont Street, Woodstock, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in February. This property, built in 1947, provides 1,089 square feet of living space, featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $280,000

In February, a single-family residence located at 4117 North Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg, changed ownership. The property, built in 1971, was sold for $280,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 18.

5. $264,000

Situated at 1740 Pine Street, McHenry, this condominium, was sold in February for a price of $264,000, translating to $228 per square foot. The property was constructed in 1997 and offers a living area of 1,157 square feet. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.