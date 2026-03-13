Geneva: Four-bedroom home goes for $515,000

The single-family home located at 1110 Shoop Drive in Geneva was sold on March 2, for $515,000, or $211 per square foot.

The house, built in 1989, has an interior space of 2,446 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,148 square feet.

Other homes in Geneva have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 1235 Herrington Place, in December 2025, a 1,728-square-foot single-family house was sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $289. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 1,974-square-foot single-family residence at 986 Wood Avenue sold for $406,000, a price per square foot of $206. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,618-square-foot single-family home at 1150 Lewis Road, sold in February 2025, for $460,000, a price per square foot of $176. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.