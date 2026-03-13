Four-bedroom home in Algonquin sells for $593,000

A single-family residence located at 1950 Broadsmore Drive in Algonquin changed owners on March 2.

The 3,386-square-foot house, built in 2000, was sold for $593,000, or $175 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots.

These nearby homes in Algonquin have also recently changed hands:

· At 2320 Barrett Drive, in September 2025, a 3,264-square-foot single-family home was sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $179.

· In September 2025, a 3,386-square-foot single-family house at 2305 Tracy Lane sold for $580,000, a price per square foot of $171.

· A 3,386-square-foot single-family home at 6 Greyshire Court, sold in November 2025, for $529,000, a price per square foot of $156.