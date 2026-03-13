DeKalb County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of March 2

A single-family home in Kirkland that sold for $198,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in DeKalb County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DeKalb County over the last week was $278,603. The average price per square foot was $307. A total of 29 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,352 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $50,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $198,000, single-family home at 711 Prospect Avenue

The single-family residence at 711 Prospect Avenue in Kirkland has been sold. The total purchase price was $198,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 20.

2. $204,000, single-family home at 901 Hermann Road

The single-family residence at 901 Hermann Road in Lee has been sold. The total purchase price was $204,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 10.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $205,000, condominium at 1606 East Stonehenge Drive

The sale of the condominium at 1606 East Stonehenge Drive in Sycamore has been finalized. The price was $205,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $221,000, single-family home at 1155 South 5th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1155 South 5th Street in Dekalb. The price was $221,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 23.

5. $223,000, single-family home at 316 West 5th Street

The single-family residence at 316 West 5th Street in Sandwich has new owners. The price was $223,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $228,000, single-family home at 1431 Hulmes Drive

The single-family residence at 1431 Hulmes Drive in Dekalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $228,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $245,000, single-family home at 3 Lee Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 3 Lee Court in Dekalb. The price was $245,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $256,500, single-family home at 917 North 14th Street

The single-family residence at 917 North 14th Street in Dekalb has new owners. The price was $256,500. The deal was finalized on Feb. 10.

9. $271,500, single-family home at 801 Woodlawn Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 801 Woodlawn Drive in Dekalb has been finalized. The price was $271,500. The deal was closed on Feb. 10.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $290,000, single-family home at 718 Anjali Court

A 1,415-square-foot single-family residence at 718 Anjali Court in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $290,000, $205 per square foot. The home was built in 2008. The house features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on Feb. 19.