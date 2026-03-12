Single-family home sells in Barrington for $1.55 million

The single-family residence located at 28 Shenandoah Circle in Barrington was sold on Feb. 24, for $1.55 million, or $314 per square foot.

The house, built in 2016, has an interior space of 4,920 square feet. This two-story house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached three-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.8 acres.

These nearby homes in Barrington have also recently been sold:

· A 4,473-square-foot single-family house at 19 Rainier Circle, sold in June 2025, for $1.3 million, a price per square foot of $291. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 5,843-square-foot single-family home at 6 Shenandoah Circle sold for $1.7 million, a price per square foot of $291. The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· At 11 Acadia Drive, in October 2025, a 4,566-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.73 million, a price per square foot of $378.