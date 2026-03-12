Single-family home sells for $650,000 in Johnsburg

A single-family home located at 5119 Autumn Way in Johnsburg changed ownership on Feb. 25.

The 2,182-square-foot house, built in 2016, was sold for $650,000, or $298 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking space for three cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.8 acres.

Other homes have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 2,686-square-foot single-family residence at 5218 Beacon Hill Drive in Johnsburg, sold in November 2025, for $475,000, a price per square foot of $177.

· At 1011 West Florence Street in Johnsburg, in June 2025, a 1,260-square-foot single-family house was sold for $330,000, a price per square foot of $262.

· In February, a 1,820-square-foot single-family house at 5415 Sarah Drive in Johnsburg sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $192. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.