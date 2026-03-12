Single-family home in Ottawa sells for $245,000

A 1,092-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1967, has changed hands.

The home at 752 Westwood Drive in Ottawa was sold on Feb. 20 for $245,000, or $224 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property occupies a lot of 8,276 square feet.

These nearby homes in Ottawa have also recently been sold:

· At 755 Fort Street, in March 2025, a 1,581-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $220,000, a price per square foot of $139.

· A 1,650-square-foot single-family residence at 753 Fort Street, sold in November 2025, for $295,000, a price per square foot of $179.

· In January, a 1,228-square-foot single-family residence at 767 Adams Street sold for $226,000, a price per square foot of $184.