Single-family home in Ottawa sells for $215,000

Street view (Google Street View)

By United Robots

A single-family residence has changed hands.

The home at 2520 East 1704th Road in Ottawa was sold on Feb. 23. The purchase price was $215,000. The property sits on an 11,761-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes have also recently changed hands:

· At 2548 North State Route 23 in Ottawa, in September 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $210,000.

· A 1,208-square-foot single-family residence at 2550 North State Route 23 in Ottawa, sold in January, for $240,000, a price per square foot of $199.

