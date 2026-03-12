Single-family home in Batavia goes for $545,000

A 2,514-square-foot single-family home, built in 1985, has changed hands.

The home at 1032 Towne Avenue in Batavia was sold on March 3 for $545,000, or $217 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,019 square feet.

These nearby homes in Batavia have also recently changed hands:

· A 2,980-square-foot single-family house at 1160 Millview Drive, sold in January, for $567,000, a price per square foot of $190.

· At 1091 Danforth Drive, in October 2025, a 2,676-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $183.

· In May 2025, a 1,797-square-foot single-family home at 974 Lockwood Lane sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $239.