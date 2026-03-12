Sale closed in Yorkville: $710,000 for a single-family home

A 3,866-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1992, has changed hands.

The home at 21 Canyon Court in Yorkville was sold on Feb. 25 for $710,000, or $184 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to three parking spots. The property sits on a 1.8-acre lot.

These nearby homes in Yorkville have also recently been sold:

· In February, a 1,652-square-foot single-family house at 23 Oak Lawn Avenue sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $260. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 3,299-square-foot single-family home at 14 Timber Ridge Drive, sold in April 2025, for $429,000, a price per square foot of $130. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2527 Lyman Loop, in January 2025, a 3,084-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $465,000, a price per square foot of $151. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.