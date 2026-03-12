Sale closed in the Village of Lakewood: $800,000 for a single-family home

A single-family house located at 9804 Palmer Drive in the Village of Lakewood has a new owner since Feb. 27.

The 5,328-square-foot house, built in 2004, was sold for $800,000, or $150 per square foot. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

Other homes that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 3,302-square-foot single-family residence at 8475 Watson Circle in Village of Lakewood, sold in June 2025, for $750,500, a price per square foot of $227.

· In August 2025, a 3,803-square-foot single-family home at 8460 Watson Circle in Village of Lakewood sold for $610,000, a price per square foot of $160. The home has six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 4991 Princeton Lane in Village of Lakewood, in June 2025, a 2,077-square-foot single-family home was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $217.