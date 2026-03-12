Sale closed in Glen Ellyn: $800,000 for a single-family home

A 1,624-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2020, has changed hands.

The home at 844 Hillside Avenue in Glen Ellyn was sold on Feb. 23 for $800,000, or $493 per square foot. This two-story house has two bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property is equipped with a wood-burning heating system (stove) and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to one parking spot. The property is situated on a lot spanning 4,356 square feet.

Other homes in Glen Ellyn that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 885 Glen Oak Avenue, in October 2025, a 2,751-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $300. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,252-square-foot single-family residence at 500 Lowell Avenue, sold in September 2025, for $865,000, a price per square foot of $384. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a single-family residence at 886 Duane Street sold for $607,500. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.