Sale closed in Crystal Lake: $512,500 for a single-family home

A 1,635-square-foot single-family home, built in 1951, has changed hands.

The home at 5016 Deering Oaks Lane in Crystal Lake was sold on Feb. 26 for $512,500, or $313 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 3.5 acres.

Other homes in Crystal Lake have recently been sold nearby:

· At 4510 Terra Cotta Road, in October 2025, a 1,997-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $175. The home has three bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A 3,338-square-foot single-family house at 750 Old Westbury Road, sold in November 2025, for $645,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has four bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 3,450-square-foot single-family residence at 764 Old Westbury Road sold for $655,000, a price per square foot of $190. The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.