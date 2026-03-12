Sale closed in Bolingbrook: $580,111 for a property

The property located at 7 Snead Court in Bolingbrook was sold on Feb. 26, for $580,111, or $191 per square foot.

The property, built in 2005, has an interior space of 3,036 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property occupies a lot of 40 acres.

Other properties in Bolingbrook that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In September 2025, a 2,894-square-foot property at 342 Tiger Street sold for $512,500, a price per square foot of $177.

· A 2,894-square-foot property at 353 Hogan Street, sold in March 2025, for $550,000, a price per square foot of $190. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 351 Tiger Street, in July 2025, a 2,592-square-foot property was sold for $586,000, a price per square foot of $226.