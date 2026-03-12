Four-bedroom house sells for $350,500 in McHenry

A 2,574-square-foot single-family home, built in 2000, has changed hands.

The home at 1731 Redwood Lane in McHenry was sold on Feb. 25 for $350,500, or $136 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking space for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,910 square feet.

These nearby homes in McHenry have also recently changed hands:

· At 3206 Chestnut Drive, in May 2025, a 1,796-square-foot single-family house was sold for $352,500, a price per square foot of $196.

· In November 2025, a 1,911-square-foot single-family residence at 2115 Hazelwood Drive sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $241.

· A 1,662-square-foot single-family home at 1906 Redwood Lane, sold in April 2025, for $380,000, a price per square foot of $229.