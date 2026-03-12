Four-bedroom home sells for $720,000 in Orland Park

A 3,045-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1998, has changed hands.

The house at 11008 Laurel Hill Drive in Orland Park was sold on Feb. 24 for $720,000, or $236 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 11,779 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 10948 West 167th Place, in June 2025, a 2,940-square-foot single-family home was sold for $555,000, a price per square foot of $189. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 2,126-square-foot single-family house at 16738 Lee Street sold for $522,500, a price per square foot of $246. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,558-square-foot single-family residence at 16641 Grant Avenue, sold in June 2025, for $550,000, a price per square foot of $215. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.